Constantine resident stuns community with weight loss

CONSTANTINE — While weighing over 700 pounds, a Constantine resident was unable to drive certain vehicles, simply walk into a dollar store, and was told by doctors that he was on the verge of death unless a drastic change was made

Barry “Hot Rod” Whitman made the commitment to stay alive. With the support from his church, the community at the Three Rivers HealthTRAC, and his family and friends, he lost over 300 pounds in two years, without the use of diet pills or surgeries, besides one recently that removed nearly 19 pounds of skin, Whitman’s sister Sissy Cousins said.

“I had to do some major changing. I went on a diet and lost 385 pounds without any diet pills. I just did it with willpower, God’s help and help from my family,” he said.

Whitman can now drive any vehicle without hassle, freely strolls into the dollar store, and proudly walks into the Three Rivers HealthTRAC for workouts without the assistance of a wheelchair.



