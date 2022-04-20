Constantine to put public safety millage on August ballot

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council voted unanimously for three resolutions that approve ballot language to grant assessments to fund fire operations/equipment, police operations/equipment, and ambulance service, at a Monday, May 18 council meeting. The village is presenting the ballot language to the county clerk before a May 10 deadline, and the three items will be voted on in August. If voters approve, the council is authorized to establish a millage in perpetuity. The amounts each year may vary.

A letter written by attorney Catherine P. Kaufman, introduced by village manager Mark Honeysett, outlined what steps the village would take following the election, if voters approve.

Kaufman said that the council needs to schedule a public hearing on the proposed creation of the special assessment district, with the costs and plans. After the first hearing the council can adopt a resolution approving the district, costs and plans. Cost will be derived from the budget for the specific services/equipment of the fire, police and ambulance departments. The budget should be prepared and ready for review before September, giving the council the opportunity to determine how many mills are requested. A second public hearing will be held on the assessment rolls, after which to village would then certify/approve the assessment rolls. Any appeals must be filed within 30 days of the approval.

In other business

Big trash day is from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 for residents. Items can be taken to a site by the DPW garage, and proof of residency must be shown.

The annual Chief James Bedell Memorial 4th of July fireworks fundraiser is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 11. It will be hosted by the St. Joe Valley Golf Club in Nottawa. Cost is $50 per person/$200 per team. Th fee pays for 18 holes with a cart and lunch. Registration forms are in the May newsletter or contact the village at (269)435-2085.

James Hendrix, a member of BSA Troop 410 told the council that he intends to plant native plants, including lily pads, cat tails and native grasses around the boardwalk, and in two gardens on the south end of the boardwalk for his Eagle project. Members of Troop 410 attended the meeting, and presented colors before the meeting started.

Dan Sorensen's second grade class at Eastside sent drawings and letters to the council requesting they replace old or damaged traffic signs with ones with the school colors of red and white.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.