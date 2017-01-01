Constantine possesses high work ethic to improve in volleyball

CONSTANTINE — Jen Herschbach begins her second stint as varsity girls’ volleyball coach at Constantine with great enthusiasm.

Herschbach, who previously guided the Lady Falcons for eight seasons before taking a hiatus from coaching, inherits a program with seven varsity returners.

Returning are juniors Makenzie Dobosiewicz (outside hitter), Cassie McNamara (right side, setter), Paulina Diaz (middle) and Hannah Ley (right side), sophomores Macey Tulley (outside), Raigan Dumm (setter) and Madi Platz (defensive specialist).

Newcomers for Constantine include seniors Piper Ousley, a setter and transfer from Olivet, Kiara Price (middle), Bailey Rodewald (defensive specialist) and Paige Bowling (defensive specialist).

“Our returners and newcomers combined bring us leadership, experience and determination to find success,” Herschbach said.

Constantine’s coach lists a hard work ethic, determination to improve, and strong leadership as the Lady Falcons’ biggest strengths.

Herschbach stated that her ball club will look at what its capable of doing as a team and running an offense that can be mastered and well executed at a level that brings the Lady Falcons success.



