Constantine Police Department honors its own during banquet

THREE RIVERS — The Constantine Police Department held an honors banquet for members of the force and their families on Wednesday, March 28 at Brewster’s Restaurant in Three Rivers. The event was organized by Lt. Jason Terrien and his wife Amy, and funded by members of the police department.

Four members of the department received awards for time in service: Terri Mellen Papki, police department clerk, 20 years, Mike Haydon, reserve officer, five years; Sgt. Jerry Alber, reserve officer, 15 years; Cpl. Jim Wyngarden, reserve officer, 15 years, and Steve Dibble, five years. Max Coon received a commendation for the apprehension in May 2017 of a suspect with a violent history in Three Rivers.

The awards were presented by Lt. Terrien, and Chief-of-Police Mark Honeysett.

Honeysett said the first police department was established in 1960, and has now expanded to include five full-time officers, three part-time officers, four reserve officers, a Police Clerk and an administrative assistant, who handle approximately 1,500 complaints a year. He said there have been many notable officers in the department over the years.



