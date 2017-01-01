Constantine HS receives $12,000 grant from Monsanto Fund

CONSTANTINE — Constantine High School recently received a $12,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative.

Funds were used to purchase Chromebooks for science education. High school principal Travis Walker applied for the grant.

“This is a tremendous supplemental resource to the science education curriculum, with a potential to impact hundreds of our students. It is yet another example of Monsanto’s commitment to a partnership with the schools,” Steve Wilson, superintendent of Constantine Public Schools said.

This Year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the last five years.

