Constantine holds Fourth of July celebration

CONSTANTINE — Constantine began its Fourth of July with a Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. at Sweetland Stadium. Over 40 people participated in the event.

An all-you-can-eat pancake/French toast breakfast was held from 7-10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Terry Owens has worked at the event for over 30 years.

“We’ve used our ‘secret pancake recipe’ of Lyle Kline’s for over 40 years. It’s very popular with the community,” he said.

A parade was held at 11:00 a.m. with over 100 entries. Over 30 were tractors and various farming implements.

“It’s a farming community. We had them lined up all the way down the block; they just kept coming,” parade organizer Gary Kufeldt said.

The American Legion, Little League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and fire trucks from Constantine, Constantine-Florence Township, Fabius-Park Township, the White Pigeon Fire Department, and others, were in the parade. Candy, popsicles, Frisbee’s, bottled water and American flags were given to the crowd by various groups.