Constantine holds annual Fourth of July parade

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s Fourth of July parade was held at 11 a.m. following a United Methodist Church all-you-can-eat pancake/French toast/sausage breakfast, and a 4-K Firecracker Fun Run/Walk.

Members of Constantine American Legion Post 223 led the parade, and WWII veterans William Carr and Harry Niebling rode in a buggy driven by Thomas Stears that was pulled by “Sis” a Percheron horse.

A member of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division led a “riderless horse” to honor Lt. Terry N. Shelhamer, while other members of the division followed.

Shelhamer died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in January in Bristol, Ind. He was a resident of Constantine and a nearly 49-year veteran of the sheriff’s Mounted Division.

His boots were reversed in the stirrups, a military tradition that represents a fallen leader looking back on his troops for the last time. Two hats, a saddle, blanket, and the horse all belonged to Shelhamer.

Sheriff Brad Balk acknowledged his passing by stating, “He was a true horseman and his influence on the department and community will be missed.”

A variety of businesses, civic groups and vehicles from several area fire departments also partook in the parade.

