Constantine High School freshman makes gun threat on social media

CONSTANTINE — On Monday, Feb. 26 at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Constantine Police Department received word that a Constantine High School student posted threats of discharging weapons at the high school on Snapchat.

The school was placed in immediate lockdown, and officers from the Constantine Police Department, assisted by officers from the White Pigeon Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Three Rivers Police Department, responded to the school. Officers located the person who had made the posts on Snapchat, and took him into custody without incident.

The lockdown was lifted at around 2 pm.

The suspect, a 15 year-old high school freshman who lives in White Pigeon, had no weapons on his person or in his locker. Officers are currently awaiting a judge’s signature on a search a warrant to search the suspect’s home.

The suspect, whose name will not be released, will likely be lodged at juvenile holding in Centreville until a hearing can be conducted on Tuesday.