Constantine golf cart ordinance discussed

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Village Manager and Police Chief Mark Honeysett told the village council at a Monday, April 17 meeting there is interest in allowing golf carts to operate in Constantine, after recent action by Centreville allowing them to operate in their village.

“You can’t lose your license and think now you can drive a golf cart. Centreville recently adopted a resolution to allow them on the streets with certain provisions,” he said. “They established hours of operation, required that they not exceed 15 miles per hour. The operator must be at least 16 years of age and have a valid driver’s license, and the golf cart must be covered by the owner’s liability insurance.

“Golf carts would have to obey traffic signs. This same thing is true for bikes. They can’t run stop signs, but officers kind of turn a friendly blind eye to that.”

Honeysett provided a copy of the resolution adopted by Centreville with a registration form that they utilize, and a copy of Michigan legislature adopted in January of 2015 on operation of golf carts on village, city or township streets.

