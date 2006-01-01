Constantine discusses South Washington Street bridge project

CONSTANTINE — Corey Hackworth, project manager, and Angie Kremer, engineers from MDOT spoke to the Constantine village council about a South Washington Street bridge project in 2021, at a Monday, Aug. 19 council meeting.

Hackworth said that plans for the project began three to four months ago, and it’s in the development stages.

MDOT proposes to reduce the number of lanes on the bridge and south of the bridge from four to two, reduce the number of lanes north of the bridge from four to three, and do chip and seal treatment on BR131 from the north village limit on Broad Street, south to the village limit.

Hackworth said that there are two options when the bridge work begins, either limit traffic to one lane, or fully close the bridge until the work is done and utilize the bypass for a detour. If the bridge is fully-closed, it reduces the project time by six weeks.

“It’s a ‘40 year fix.’ Our main project is bridgework, deck replacement and superstructure replacement, and 140-feet on each side of the bridge needs to be redone. The outside beams on the bridge are corroded. We need to remove the outside two beams and deck. The cost is substantial, but maintenance of a bridge is substantial, and paring down the beam and deck saves money. We need to replace a water main; we’ll work with your DPW on that. The existing bridge is approximately 60-feet wide; the new one would be 42-feet 9-inches wide, with a 3-foot sidewalk, and 5-foot shoulder on the bridge,” he said.

“We’re tying to be good stewards of taxpayer money. Two lanes can handle traffic, and save $2.5 million. That’s the cost to do it the way we want to do it. The cost goes up to $6.8 million to go to four lanes,” he said.

“There are 3,700 vehicles that go over the bridge; a 2-lane can easily handle that, plus it will benefit a community like yours with a golf cart right-of-way ordinance. If you have a slower golf cart, they can get over at the last minute to avoid a side swipe crash. The driver has to slow down,” he said.

Hackworth showed a PowerPoint outlining the benefits of the project.

Improved Safety

*Reduces vehicle-to-vehicle conflicts that contribute to rear-end, left-turn, and sidewalk crashes

*Studies indicate a 19 to 47 percent reduction in overall crashes

*Reduces operating speeds and speed differential

*Eliminates weaving in-and-out of the traffic lanes at high speed

Operational Benefits

*Separates left turns: shown to reduce delays at signalized intersections

*Fewer lanes: side-street traffic can more comfortably enter the mainline roadway because there are fewer lanes to cross

*Reduces speed differential, a major factor in reducing crashes

*Provides more consistent traffic flow

Village council members raised several concerns about the proposed 2021 bridge project, including slowing down emergency vehicle response time, and a problem with a turning lane slowing down oncoming traffic.

“It’s a congested corner, I’m not a fan of a turning lane by the Harvey House. Leave it as it is. I feel we don’t need two lanes going over the bridge,” trustee Cathy Piper said.

Trustees Joe Faulkner and Kenda Cartagena both said that the intersection south of the bridge was one of the most dangerous intersections in town.

“ I suggest you do not eliminate a right turn lane at the intersection. If you pass someone, you get a ticket. Why change it, if you can’t make it better? “ Cartagena said. “MDOT’s going by statistics, not actual traffic flow. You have school buses and three or four tankers that want to turn left, and traffic will be backed up. A lot of people won’t sit behind trucks and wait. I challenge you to sit there.”

“If you care about the numbers, you’ve gotta come see this stuff. Wait til school starts. Let’s hang around, have coffee and watch traffic. It’s already a dangerous intersection, and you’re taking away the ‘escape route’ lane,” Faulkner said.

Gary Mathers, village council president, said, “Whenever the bypass is mentioned, my peers and I thought that Constantine helped with the bypass, and this included keeping our bridge pretty much as it is. I thought the bridge would be maintained. In 2006 and 2007 the MDOT held a public meeting to look at different routes for trucks to come into town and nothing had been done on that in 12 years.”

Several council members said that not enough room was provided for Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) trucks to turn properly.

Hackworth said that MDOT offered ownership of the bridge to the village and they declined, and he believed there was no commitment on MDOT’s part to four lanes.

He said that he would evaluate trucks turning, and possibly do a new traffic study.