Constantine discusses renewing medical marijuana permits

Police Chief/Village Manager Mark Honeysett told the village council at a Monday, Feb. 4 meeting that over the next several weeks 11 medical marijuana permits granted a year ago will be expiring, and asked the council if they had any criteria for renewing the permits.

Honeysett recommended while the permit holders are awaiting a state license, and as long as nothing in the original applications had changed, the permits should be renewed. The 11 applicants require a state permit before they can operate a medical marijuana business in the village.

Honeysett said it’s possible not all 11 would renew the village permit, and the state has been slow granting licenses for medical marijuana.

“I think the state is pretty thorough. We’re not nearly as ‘in depth’ as the state is. They have people go out and do background checks on applicants. They check for any and all changes, and they look at criminal records. My feeling is let the state decide if they get a license, then we can react,” he said.

The council agreed that the permits would all be renewed, and each of the 11 permit holders must pay the village a $5,000 annual fee.

The council discussed adopting an ordinance against recreational marijuana in the future.

“At some point I am going to bring the issue of recreational marijuana to the council. Between now and then, there are pros and cons to be ironed out. If it’s your desire to prevent this, you have to take action. While I’m not for or against it, I did vote against recreational marijuana in the last election because I didn’t think there were enough controls in place. A recreational marijuana business also has to have a state license, and probably the state will be as slow granting licenses for that as they have been with medical marijuana,” Honeysett said.

