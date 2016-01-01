Constantine discusses marijuana ordinance

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council discussed allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the village at a Tuesday, August 7 council meeting.

Village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett said he’s been asked by several people in the village if the subject has come up before the council.

“My response was no, and at least two townships — Constantine and I believe Fabius — have elected not to permit dispensaries. I know that the city commissions in Three Rivers, Sturgis and Kalamazoo are all pondering the topic,” he said.

Honeysett provided the council with a 28-page proposed draft of an ordinance from the City of Kalamazoo for review.

“I’ve asked village attorney Howard Bush to research the matter and make recommendations regarding how an ordinance here might read, particularly what the consequences might be if we do not take any action on the question: would persons automatically be permitted to open a facility with no regard to how they are operated, or where they are located?”

Honeysett said Bush would review a new state law, which takes effect on Dec. 15, which allows individuals and businesses to apply for licenses for the five categories of medication marijuana regulation.

In 2016, Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA.) The new law allows licensed dispensaries to operate in communities that choose to allow them.

Growers, processors, testing facilities and transporters are also licensed and regulated. The MMFLA took effect on Dec. 20, 2016, however it included an additional delay in implementation of 360 days to enable the state to establish the licensing system required by the act.

A person cannot apply to the state for a license of any kind under the MMFLA until Dec. 15, 2017, and no one can apply for a license unless a municipality adopts an ordinance authorizing that type of facility.

“It is in our best interests to be restrictive. Medical marijuana has some benefit. I’m just concerned with abuse of it,” Honeysett said.

He added that the proposed Kalamazoo ordinance has “hefty fees.”

“Regulation of medical marijuana requires more vigilance by law officials. This is justifiably how these fees will be spent,” he said. “We can be restrictive, require background checks, and I recommend that there be safeguards in place.”

