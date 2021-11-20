Constantine Council updated on fire station condition

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council reviewed a report by structural engineer Nick Barnitz, requested by fire department chief Mike Haydon, on the damage at the fire station, at a Monday, Nov. 15 council meeting.

Barnitz said in his report the building is 84 years old, and there is significant vertical cracking on the north and south walls, a corner of an east wall, and significant deterioration of steel lintels of the four supporting doors firetrucks exit. He recommended providing temporary support of the roof framing and above the lintels at the east wall, replacing steel lintels above overhead doors, repairing masonry, and replacing the roof.

Village manager Mark Honeysett said at the last council meeting that the roof was 30-35 years old, leaking extensively and needed to be replaced at an estimated cost that could go as high as $69,000. The fire department is owned by the village and Constantine and Florence Townships, but Honeysett said the village is responsible for the condition of the building.

"It's a scary situation. It needs to be done soon, but it'll cost thousands of dollars. We need to get the ball rolling today and get bids," he said.

Honeysett said earlier the D&S grocery/gas station building the village owns would be ideal for a new fire station, with more area for training, storage, offices and possibility a community room. Quonset huts adjacent to the building would house fire trucks.

He said the roof on the current fire department building needed to be repaired first.

Honeysett told the council they would need to establish a Fire Authority if they decide to ask for a fire/public safety millage to fund necessities for the fire department.

