Home / Home

Constantine considers fireworks’ noise ordinance

By: 
Angie Birdsall

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council discussed instituting a new noise ordinance, at a Monday, July 16 council meeting. It would govern the use of fireworks.
During time set aside for audience participation, Deb Painter and Susan Baldwin registered complaints about neighbors using fireworks “almost every weekend.” Painter brought burnt fireworks that she found in her yard to show the council.
Lt. Jason Terrien was called in to comment on how officers handle a call on fireworks.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here