Constantine considers fireworks’ noise ordinance

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council discussed instituting a new noise ordinance, at a Monday, July 16 council meeting. It would govern the use of fireworks.

During time set aside for audience participation, Deb Painter and Susan Baldwin registered complaints about neighbors using fireworks “almost every weekend.” Painter brought burnt fireworks that she found in her yard to show the council.

Lt. Jason Terrien was called in to comment on how officers handle a call on fireworks.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.