Constantine bond proposal coming back to the ballot

CONSTANTINE — In honor of January being School Board Recognition Month, members of the Constantine school board were presented with Michigan Association of School Board certificates of appreciation at a Monday, Jan. 23 Constantine school board meeting by superintendent Steve Wilson.

“We have an excellent, creative board that works well with the staff, and we appreciate all that they do,” Wilson said.

The school board approved action to go to the polls again in the upcoming year.

A school bond proposal was defeated 1,430-1,419 in Cass and St. Joseph counties on Nov. 8. It would have netted the district $1.66 million. Earlier the school board raised the money by refinancing of school bonds. The funds could not be used without voter approval.

