Constantine board maintains village manager's salary

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council reviewed the minutes of a Dec. 15 personnel meeting on the performance of Mark Honeysett as village manager, at a Dec. 20 council meeting.

The minutes listed Honeysett's duties, included a history of the hours he worked, and stated he underreports the actual hours he worked.

Honeysett has been the village manager for 15 years; he later also assumed the role of police chief.

In a letter in the minutes, he suggested his salary be reduced in light of the fact he had resigned as police chief.

The council approved a two-year contract for Dan Thayer to become the new chief of police at a Sept. 8, 2021 council meeting.

Honeysett said in the letter in the personnel committee minutes, that he had "received no added compensation for serving as police chief" since a manager's salary he receives is comparable to other communities this size.

"Based on a Municipal League survey, the current average police chief salary is $68,018. Assuming that seven years ago the average annual chief's salary was $60,000, and increased 2 percent every year I calculate that the village has saved roughly $446,000 over that seven-year period,” he said.

Honeysett said as Thayer is a retired state trooper, Thayer's health insurance is provided by the state, a net savings of $17,000 for the village.

The council decided to honor the personnel committee's recommendation to maintain Honeysett's current salary, with a provision for an increase when his contract expires in March, 2022.

In other business…

A citizen's group questioned a recent land transaction recorded at the County Clerks' office which recently added five acres of the drained Mill Pond and Tumble Dam area located on the east side of the village, to a small parcel. In a letter to the council, a 1980 Three Rivers Commercial article was enclosed which stated when the dam broke in that year, the council did a title search. It indicated the properties were owned by the Fawn River Power Company, which is no longer in existence, that no one owned the area, and that status had not changed. The citizen's group stated when the parcel was sold on July 24, 2021 a possible "quite title" was used to obtain the five acres, with no public notice given. The council decided to have the village attorney look into the matter.

The council decided to continue to leave the first block of West Second Street open to two-way traffic. In the spring, the council decided to make it two-way because of congestion on Water Street due to US-131 bridge construction. Several council members said a two-way street is helpful for library traffic. The block became a one-way street in the 1950's/early 1960's due to .Carlson's auto dealership's location on the corner.

Honeysett said at a Dec. 6 council meeting that he was contacted by an individual interested in purchasing property the village owns, at 1047 Canaris Street. He said the cost to the village to demolish a derelict structure on the property would be approximately $10,000. The council asked him to have the property appraised, and set a public hearing for 7:03 p.m. on January 3, 2022 to discuss sale of property.

