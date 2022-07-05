Constantine to apply for road resurfacing improvements

The Constantine village council approved a resolution to apply for $250,000 in funding through MDOT from the Transportation Economic Development B Program to assist with resurface improvements on Florence Road, Industrial Drive and Meyers Street, at a May 2 council meeting. The resolution states the village commits to providing at least $432,000 towards the costs of the project, and all costs for design, permit fees, administration costs and cost overruns. The MDOT grant calls for a minimum 50 percent match. Village manager Mark Honeysett said this could fall in the $50,000-$60,000 range, and the village match would come from the village's major road fund.

Fleis & VanDenbrink engineering submitted a scope of work proposal to the council. It estimated construction costs were: Florence Road $377,000; Industrial Drive $267,000 and Meyers Street $38,000. A F&V engineer Jon Moxey said in a memo that MDOT has a loan program, with 20-year loans available, with a 2-percent interest rate. He said the major renovation of road is a 20-plus year fix.

The council also approved development of an industrial pretreatment program prepared by Fleis & VanDenbrink, which is required by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for a discharge permit for the village's new sewer plant. The village is refurbishing an earlier wastewater facility in the village, which shut down in1997 with effluent subsequently piped to Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment.

The village is using USDA/Rural Development financing for the new sewer plant. The USDA announced in in 2020 that they were investing $268 million dollars in76 projects through a Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Constantine received a $13,395,000 40-year loan. Treated wastewater will be pumped into the St. Joseph River and solids taken to landfills twice a year, a standard procedure at treatment plants. Expected completion date of the new facility in Constantine is April, 2024.

In other business

The council approved three resolutions for voter approval to establish special assessment districts for fire protection, ambulance service, and police protection. Ballot language must be submitted to the county clerk by May 10 in order to be on the ballot on August 2. If voters approve, rates would be set by the council after public hearings.

Honeysett said over the past 18 months the police department has seized money during drug investigations. The council authorized a village forfeiture holding account for the funds.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.