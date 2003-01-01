Constantine American Legion remembers 9/11 with ceremony

CONSTANTINE — Constantine American Legion Arthur E. Stears Post 223 conducted a 9/11 Memorial ceremony on Wednesday. The event was held in front of a large painted sign showing the burning Twin Towers, and an American eagle. The sign was presented to the legion in 2003; Jesse Shears has touched up the paint every year, and plans to paint a new sign next year.

The National Anthem was sung. Post chaplain Jon Mieras led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bruce Preston sang Alan Jackson’s song, “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?”

The guest speaker was Jack Coleman, candidate for District 59 state representative. Coleman is a 21-year Navy veteran. He said 9/11 is a vivid memory for him.

“It’s history to my daughter. She’s ten, and learned of 9/11 for the first time in U.S. History class. We must not let 9/11 fade in the mists of history. It is our responsibility to impress the importance of 9/11 on our younger generation. People are still struggling with the aftermath of 9/11, with injuries both physical and mental. Let our actions show that those that perished did not die in vain. Remember the heroism shown by United Airlines Flight 93, hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists as part of the September 11 attacks. It crashed in Pennsylvania during an attempt by passengers and crew to regain control. Freedom shall endure and we will never forget,” Coleman said.

Mieras recited a prayer for remembrance for 9/11.

“This date, 9/11 carries a heavy burden. We remember images of death and destruction; our feelings of emptiness as our sense of security, our confidence in the predictable order of life and work, was radically shaken. We remember the heroism of the many that lost their lives saving others, all those who suffered and died; we grieve for them still. We give voice to our deep longing for peace, and commit ourselves to actions that draw us closer to our most holy desire, peace among all God’s children,” he said.

Mieras said there are few if any other instances where all Americans are so united as 9/11.