Constantine All-Stars blanked by Western LL in state tourney opener

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP — The state tournament got off to a rough start for the Constantine 9-11 year-old All-Star baseball team in Thursday’s state tournament at Swan Park.

Constantine, the Michigan District 15 champions, dropped an 11-0 decision to the Western Little League All-Stars from District 9.

Gary Rodewald’s Falcons only real scoring threat in the game came during the top of the second inning. Constantine loaded the bases with one out, but failed to score.

“We squandered a couple of excellent scoring opportunities in the early innings when we were only down 1-0,” said Constantine manager Gary Rodewald.

