Constantine 4th of July fireworks to go on

CONSTANTINE — According to a press release from Village Manager Mark Honeysett Wednesday, the Constantine Village Council has authorized a fireworks display for the 4th of July.

In his release, Honeysett said the fireworks display will still take place at dark at Fibre Converters Park on Meadow Lane, however the annual 4th of July parade will not go on as scheduled. He said the parade cancellation was based on advice from the village’s attorney, who was concerned about potential penalties for violating social distancing measures by holding it.

“Our attorney was, however, of the opinion that a fireworks event can be accomplished without violating the order,” Honeysett said.

Honeysett urged those attending to be safe and responsible while watching the fireworks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am compelled to tell you that your safety, particularly with regard to Covid-19, is your responsibility,” Honeysett said. “I expect that a large number of the spectators will park at the Little League. That being the case, I can only recommend that you don’t congregate with persons other than those with whom you traveled to the event. The village will not be able to monitor whether, or with whom, you associate while on the grounds, and therefore we cannot be responsible for your safety.”

Honeysett added the village has come up “a little short” of a $7,500 goal for paying for the fireworks display, which is paid through donations and fundraisers. In his release, he asked the community to send donations to the village office, either by mail or in person, to help out. Donating, Honeysett said, would not be a prerequisite for watching the display.

“Your contribution is absolutely not obligatory,” Honeysett said. “In other words, if you are unable to contribute, you will not be turned away."

The fireworks display is one of the few Independence Day events that is still slated to happen in the local area. Back in April, Schoolcraft canceled their 4th of July celebration due to the pandemic.