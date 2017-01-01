Home / Home

Constantine’s Citizen of the Year announced

By: 
Angie Birdsall

CONSTANTINE — Larry Springer has been chosen as the 2017 Constantine Citizen of the Year.
Springer received the award on Thursday, June 22 and said he was “humbled” by the honor.
“It caught me off guard. I am honored and humbled,” he said. “I credit my wife Linda for being my backbone. I couldn’t do what I do without her.”
Springer and his wife have four children: Jennifer, Linzee, Lorren and Jacob.
He has worked for Constantine Public Schools since 1981, as well as various groups in the community, including the Harvest Fest committee and Rec. Board. He was involved in Little League for 10 years and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood.

