Conservation tour continues despite last minute location change

CENTREVILLE — Flooding and a last minute location change weren’t enough to stop the 50th Annual Fourth Grade Conservation Tour this week.

The tours have traditionally been at Covered Bridge Park in Centreville but this year the tour was scheduled to take place at Rawson’s King Mill County Park in Leonidas, before flooding forced a change of venue back to its original location, according to MSU Extension Program Coordinator Eva Beeker.

Beeker said the decision to revert back to the event’s long-standing location was made on Monday, April 24, just 24 hours before the first day of the tour.

The St. Joseph County Conservation District, St. Joseph County Parks & Recreation Commission and St. Joseph County MSU Extension sponsored the event, which featured seven stations lasting 18 minutes each for a total tour time of two hours. The stations included wildlife appreciation, Kalamazoo Nature Center, pond ecology, soil conservation, Birds of Prey, water powered electricity and beekeeping/preservation.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.