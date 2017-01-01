Conservation District holds annual meeting

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Conservation District, whose initiatives include river cleanups, lake monitoring, river quality studies, salmon in the classroom, a pollinator garden, the ReLEAF tree planting project, fifth grade conservation days, and education and presentations, held its annual meeting Wednesday, March 15 at the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District.

The district gave special recognition to its Volunteers of the Year, MAEAP (Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program) Farmer of the Year and Supporters of the Year.

Mendon Boy Scout Troop 427 earned Volunteers of the Year for their help on the river and helping package trees for presentation to the public during the annual Tree Sale.

Wendy Pangle, who operates Wendy’s Farm Fresh Vegetables on 20 acres on Buckhorn Road in Three Rivers, received MAEAP Farmer of the Year. She said that her whole life she loved to grow tomatoes, and through Michigan State University’s organic farming program she learned about various aspects of farming: business, growing, organic. She didn’t want to work around the chemicals — she wanted to be as natural as she could. Having learned that it wasn’t good to grow just one vegetable, she has added sweet corn and will be adding dried beans.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.