Conquering Ice and Snow

THREE RIVERS — Roads and sidewalks turned into skating rinks after a layer of ice coated the city of Three Rivers Tuesday evening.

City officials, along with the St. Joseph County Road Commission, worked hard throughout Wednesday morning, in order to clear the roads for morning commuters. While tons of salt mix plastered the roads, some sidewalks are untouchable by the city.

City residents who own property adjacent to sidewalks take responsibility in keeping those sidewalks safe and clear from slippery conditions, Amy Roth, director of the city’s department of public services, said. The department takes the responsibility in clearing sidewalks adjacent to city’s property, such as the city hall and its parks.

