Congressional candidate raises $100K in first 14 days of campaign

PORTAGE —Democratic candidate for Congress Dr. Matt Longjohn announced Wednesday, Aug. 2 that his campaign has raised $100,000 the 14 days since he launched his campaign for Michigan’s 6th District.

“I am humbled by the tremendous support we have received over the past 14 days. As a newcomer to politics, and I am thrilled that there’s so much support for a campaign that is focused on improving the health and quality of life for everyone in this District. We have received over $100,000 from more than 150 individuals who are looking for someone to stand up against Congressman Fred Upton,” Longjohn said.

People from Southwest Michigan, and many health care and public health professionals from across the country, have helped us get off to a strong start. Locally, people are looking for something new and authentic. Over the next 16 months I’ll be going to every corner of Southwest Michigan to hear from voters across the 6th District, and to blend a grassroots campaign with a national fundraising effort. I am just getting started.”

Longjohn kicked off his campaign on July 18. He is running to challenge Upton who currently represents Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, and St. Joseph counties and has been in Congress since 1987.

Longjohn said his family has lived in the district since the Civil War and he is a fifth-generation Michigan native who has spent his career in working to improve the health and quality of life of all Americans. Most recently, he was the VP and National Health Officer at the national offices of the YMCA. Longjohn lives in Portage with his wife Valerie and their two sons Max and Till.