Concerns on the rise regarding potential solar farm

CENTREVILLE — Almost every seat was filled at the Nottawa Township Board meeting on Monday, July 17.

During the meeting’s community correspondence section, locals brought forward their concerns and objections to the potential development of a solar farm in both Nottawa and Mendon Townships.

According to Arne Switalski, resident and an owner of farmland in the township, Geronimo Energy of Minnesota has purchased 550 acres of Nottawa and Mendon Township land for the creation of an 'extensive solar farm.'

Switalski said a majority of the 550 acres acquired by Geronimo belonged to Lyle Schmidt, local landowner.

“Geronimo Energy has made plans and made steps towards the completion of a solar package in quite a confidential manner,” he said. “The contract between [Schmidt] and the corporation took place about two and a half to three months ago. What do we know about their progress? Very little yet.”

