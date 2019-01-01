Concerns over culture, indifference toward school policies led to Faraci's ouster

THREE RIVERS — Former Park Elementary Principal Kevin Faraci submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, Nov. 11 but very little information was available as to why when Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag announced Faraci’s departure in a letter to parents on Friday, Nov. 15.

But according to documents obtained by the Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA), Faraci resigned amid accusations of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, which according to at least two Park Elementary employees, created a hostile work environment.

Faraci’s resignation was accepted by the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education during a meeting on Nov. 11, which came on the heels of an investigation conducted by Thrun Law Firm into the aforementioned claims. During that meeting Moag did not comment on the situation, saying it was a “personnel matter.”

In a letter obtained by the Commercial-News dated Oct. 10, 2019, a Park Elementary School teacher detailed “numerous memories of feeling uncomfortable” with Faraci.

“I do not have dates or time or notes, but I do have numerous memories of feeling

uncomfortable with my Principal, Kevin Faraci,” they wrote. “He has come close to ‘crossing the line’ many times with his remarks to me. He often had an arm around me or was touching me.

“Again, I don’t have dates/times/notes, but I do know that he was inappropriate with me with his words and comments. I often felt like a ‘deer in headlights’ around him as he shocked me with his sexual innuendoes.”

Another Park Elementary employee, who also submitted a letter detailing their interactions with Faraci, cited “many concerns over the culture in the building, lack of support, and indifference shown regarding policies and best practice” since Faraci was hired.

“I personally looked to have my own children moved into a different school/district due to the way things have been handled at Park, even after many complaints and offers to help with school improvements,” they wrote.

“Punishments being given during lunches, reports from [name redacted] of a volunteer pushing a child, silent lunches, sitting on the sidewalk during recess for extended amounts of time. I also know of another family who left Park this year due to their relationship with Kevin. As an employee I feel that he does not care about my classroom or our program. Frequently he is dismissive or indifferent when I am talking about licensing requirements or program standards. I don’t feel like he values me as an employee, an educator, or values early childhood education.”

They go on to describe several instances in which Faraci allegedly acted inappropriately, and in at least one instance, in a sexually inappropriate manner.

“Kevin came into my classroom and said, ‘it smells like [expletive] in here!’ during a transition time,” they wrote. “Children were doing a transition activity and moving into the next portion of our schedule. Kevin said, ‘my finger hurts’ while holding his hand up to show me his middle finger. Not fully extended, but out from the rest of his fingers. I looked, and kind of smiled and was trying to move on. He stated, ‘my finger hurts’ two or three times more. I replied, ‘what do you want me to do? Kiss it?’ Kevin then said, ‘Well if you’re doing that I have something else you can kiss.’ At this point he exited the classroom.”

In an email addressed to Moag on Oct. 10, Faraci apologizes for “embarrassing” the superintendent, but does not explicitly disclose why. Faraci however does go on to describe a vaping addiction, and his intent to quit smoking altogether.

“I want to reach out to you to tell you I am sorry for embarrassing you, but more importantly I am sorry for embarrassing myself and my wife, Megan. The last two days have been the hardest days of my life both professionally and personally,” Faraci wrote.

“I made a mistake and understand the consequences of that behavior. In watching the news the last couple days, I am seeing how addictive the vape oils can be, with it being so easy because it is odorless and dissipate[s] so quickly. I have quit vaping and have thrown away my device. I am also beginning my prescription of Chantix. I want to move forward after my discipline.”

Later in the email Faraci expresses a desire to be a “stronger leader,” and addresses the relationship he has with teachers, parents, and students.

“It can be difficult, but I feel that I know my staff, students and parents. I listen more than I speak, but sometimes, I am impulsive and make a joke,” Faraci wrote.

“However, I do not make fun of or light of the concerns brought to me by my teachers or my parents and students. I always investigate them. I have strong relationships with my teachers. I have gotten to know each and everyone of them on a personal level. I talk to them, ask about their spouses and kids. I ask about their parents and illnesses.”

Contrary to the two statements submitted by Park Elementary teachers, Faraci states his staff “feels comfortable with me and knows I have their backs.”

“They are the professionals and I have to trust their judgment. I then have to assess their concerns with the direction of the district and support for decisions that are made,” Faraci wrote. “I am present in the building, which is why this has been so hard. I miss being with my kids and my teachers. Again, I am very sorry for my behavior and its reflection of me. I encourage you to stop in or have me be monitored closely to truly see my dedication to the teachers and the district.”

In a letter addressed to Park Elementary families dated Oct. 14, Moag wrote that Faraci was placed on administrative leave on Friday, Oct. 11. Moag added there would be a “formal investigation into the personnel matter,” and assured parents that the matter did not involve students, and announced Cindy Newell would be stepping in as interim principal.

A second letter from Moag sent on Oct. 23 informed parents that the interview portion of the investigation was completed on Oct. 18. Moag said Faraci was still on leave at the time, and would be until the outcome of the investigation.

Moag sent a final letter on Nov. 15 announcing Faraci’s resignation, and informed parents that Newell would continue as interim principal for the remainder of the semester. Moag stated the school hoped to make a decision regarding its principal position by Christmas Break.

The Commercial-News reached out to Faraci for comment on this story but he declined.

Alek Haak-Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.