Concerns about library appointment process

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library board at its meeting Tuesday, March 28, expressed concern about the process of appointing new library board members.

Most recently Deb Berg was appointed to the board over longtime member Sarah Embil during a city commission meeting with no time for public comment on the matter. Previously, when Julie Keefer and Fran Stark were up for appointment, the commission interviewed each one during the meeting.

Library board member Joye Briggs said the library board was supposed to appoint a member and that name would then go to the city commission for approval.

“Our concern is it’s not being done in a consistent fashion,” she said of library board appointments. “It drives us nuts. And leads to hard feelings. The board had no choice in what happened.”

