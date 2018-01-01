Concerned citizens address commission about TRDDA executive director, deride city manager

THREE RIVERS — The first 25 minutes of the city’s special budget meeting on Tuesday, May 8 had little to do with its original purpose, as a number of citizens came to the defense of Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Dave Vago, and placed blame for a myriad of issues, including Vago’s forced resignation last week, at the feet of City Manager Joe Bippus.

Doug Bingaman made a number of allegations against Bippus, including that Bippus has “bullied” business owners and put some people out of business after they disagreed “with what (Bippus) wanted to do,” and alleged that Bippus was involved with the “illegal meeting” that led to Vago’s resignation.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.