Compressor explosion, fire forces evacuation at Aquatics, no one injured

THREE RIVERS — No one was injured in a compressor explosion and fire at a local manufacturer Wednesday.

According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to an explosion with an ensuing fire at the Aquatics plant on Broadway Street in Three Rivers. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they reported light smoke showing from the exterior of the building.

Fire officials say the plant’s maintenance department reported the cause of the fire was a compressor that had exploded on the second floor. Interior crews at the scene reportedly found a small fire in and around the compressor that was held at bay by an operational sprinkler system in the building. The fire was reportedly “easily extinguished” by firefighters.

All employees were able to evacuate the building in time with no injuries reported.

The Three Rivers Fire Department was assisted by the Fabius-Park Fire Department.