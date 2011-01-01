A comparison of AP and dual enrollment college transfer credit

CENTREVILLE — After Glen Oaks Community College biology professor Jeffery Hucko heard comments that students were choosing Advanced Placement classes over dual enrollment classes because AP classes would transfer to colleges and Glen Oaks’ classes wouldn’t, he decided to do his own research and learned that many Glen Oaks classes would — and that students had a better chance of earning college credit with Glen Oaks classes.

A “3” is considered passing on an AP exam, but several college classes will not grant credit for anything less than a “4.”

But colleges will grant credit for getting 2.0 or above (passing) in a Glen Oaks class.

On the Art History AP exam, 61.4 percent of students in May 2016 earned 3 or higher, whereas all 11 students in Glen Oaks’ ART 220 since 2011 have passed. In English language and literature it’s about 55 percent earning 3 or higher, whereas 708/745 (95 percent) at Glen Oaks have passed. In psychology, it’s 64.2 percent vs. 598/636 (94 percent).

