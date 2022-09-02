Community relations, visibility key for Boling as new TRPD chief

THREE RIVERS — One month into his new job with the City of Three Rivers, Scott Boling said he is enjoying his role and interacting with the community.

“Meeting the people, they're very friendly, they're not afraid to interact. They're just good people that want to have a great place to live,” Boling said. “To get down here and interact with people and walk around the community, it's a nice hometown feeling without being too small, and it's a good feeling.”

That kind of interaction with the community – getting to know people as well as listening to them and their concerns – is key to what Boling says are his main goals as the new Chief of Police of the Three Rivers Police Department.

“The two biggest things I'm doing is introducing myself, letting people know who I am, but also listening to them to see what they need and what they want out of a police department. Every community has different concerns, a lot of them are the same but some are specific to the area. I want to hear what the people say, I want to have that interaction with the people. The biggest reason is so we can build relationships and actually work together,” Boling said.

“Truly, if you don't have the support of the community, if you don't have the interaction with the community, then it's difficult to do your job as law enforcement.”

So far, that kind of support from the community has been there throughout the 52-year-old Boling’s first month on the job, taking over the chief’s role at TRPD on Jan. 10. He succeeded former chief Tom Bringman, who retired from the department in November after 47 years of service. He was announced as the selection for chief in early December, and was officially approved by the Three Rivers City Commission a few days after the announcement.

A native of Portage, Boling graduated from Portage Central High School in 1987, soon after joining the Marine Corps. Later on, he attended Montgomery College in Rockville, Md., as well as Kalamazoo Valley Community College, where he received his associate’s degrees in general studies and law enforcement.

Boling joined the Marine Corps when he was 17 years old, serving four years on active duty and in the Marine Corps Reserves. During his time in the Marines, he was deployed in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield, as well as deployed to Djibouti for a time, and worked a series of jobs in the infantry field, from being a rifleman to serving and filling in as a second-in-command of a Marine company.

He said joining the Marine Corps was one of the best decisions he ever made.

“It gave me a chance to grow up, teach me responsibility, some values, and some leadership,” Boling said.

After his time in the Marines, Boling went into law enforcement beginning in 1996, starting with the Bangor Police Department for a few months. After that, he worked for the Covert Township Police Department before beginning at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, where he worked for 23 and a half years.

During his time at KDPS, he worked in both the operations and service divisions of the department, reaching the rank of Executive Lieutenant of KDPS’s service division. He served 19 years on the department’s tactical team as well as ran its field training program, and also served as a public safety officer in the department. He retired in 2020 to take the Chief of Police position in Schoolcraft.

Boling said becoming a police chief wasn’t exactly in his plans from the very beginning.

“The time came up to retire and an opportunity came up in Schoolcraft, and I went through the process there, was offered the job, and then worked there for a year and a half,” Boling said. “And then I saw there was an opening down here, went through the hiring process down here and got the job.”

Boling’s hire as the new TRPD chief was met with mostly positive reactions from the community, however there were some skeptics of the hire, mainly due to his relationship with City Manager Joe Bippus, who worked as a part-time officer under Boling in Schoolcraft and still works there today. He said Bippus’ role in him getting the job was minimal, limited to him mentioning there was “an opening and a great opportunity” at the time.

“At that time, it was up to me if I wanted to go through the process,” Boling said. “All he did was mention it to me, I acted upon it, I went through the hiring process with other people and selection and I was chosen there.”

He said he hasn’t encountered pushback from the community with regards to his hiring circumstances. Bippus, during the city commission meeting in December where Boling’s hire was discussed, said working with Boling gave him an opportunity to see how the new chief conducted himself on the job.

“What it really did was allow me an opportunity to see his style, his knowledge, his ability, and kind of just do my own informal evaluation,” Bippus said in December. “If I didn’t think he was capable, knowledgeable or has the skill set, if I didn’t think the community’s going to love him and his family, he wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Boling said his first month on the job has been very busy, getting acclimated to the environment, policies and procedures at TRPD. He said one of his big goals was to examine some of the city’s police procedures and seeing how they can be “streamlined” and up to date.

“We're looking at examining procedures and how we do things and why we do them this way. I think that's one of the benefits of bringing someone from the outside in, because lot of times when you're in a culture or organization for a long time, you do things because that's the way we've always done it. I'm looking for a lot of input from the officers and other people as to why have we done it, is this truly the best way to do it, and if not, how could we do it better,” Boling said, adding they have made “slow adjustments” with some procedures at the department.

One part of the plan that is in the planning process is developing goals and objectives for the department, which includes coming up with a five-year plan of what the officers and people would like to see from the police department. He said nothing is set in stone at this time, and is still looking to get input from people in the community.

Another goal of Boling’s, tangentially related to building community relations, is increasing the visibility of the department in the city. Part of that includes a purchase the City Commission made at their last meeting of a new silver patrol vehicle, which will have more visible police lights and more visible side decals. Other than the vehicular aspect of visibility, it also would include the officers as well.

“I'm looking for ways we can make [the department] a little bit more visible, to let people know we're in their neighborhoods, we're in their community, be it people getting out of the police cars doing foot patrols and making contact with people, because that visibility and interaction leads to the relationships, which leads to doing our job better,” Boling said.

Boling said the role of law enforcement in today’s environment is “constantly changing,” which he called “challenging” because it’s “not a job that's the same every day.”

“It's constantly changing, having to stay up with the legal changes and what society expects of you and where something years ago was perfectly acceptable is frowned upon today and procedures and laws that back in the day were legal are now illegal, it’s a huge field,” Boling said, adding that many officers nowadays find themselves as advisors, counselors and social workers in addition to their “basic” duties of protecting life and property.

Currently, Boling lives in between Paw Paw and Mattawan with his wife of 21 years and his four children. While they don’t live in Three Rivers currently, Boling said his family makes a point to visit the city “as much as we can,” getting to know the people in the area and visiting local businesses.

“My girls and my son love the book shop and go shopping here, and eat way too much at Bullseye. My youngest daughter's a Culver's fan,” Boling said. “We stop down usually a day on the weekend and either do something around the station or sometimes go to the thrift store and the local stores. It's a good way to get to know people and to interact when you're not in uniform.”

Overall, Boling said he looks forward to what’s to come as the new chief.

“The big goal again is going to be community interaction, having involvement with the community, forming those relationships, and then ensuring that the equipment and the technology we have is right for the job and is up to par,” Boling said.

