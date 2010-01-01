Community Players’ ‘Play On!’ prepares for second weekend

THREE RIVERS — A 10-person cast is currently preparing for its second weekend performing “a play in a play” called “Play on!” at the Three Rivers Community Players beginning on Friday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 4.

Play On! is a production about a 10-member ensemble performing a “new murder mystery” community play, titled “Murder Most Foul.” With actors, a backstage crew, a director and stage manager, the cast performs a comedic spin on the realities of community theater.

The “actors” are challenged to adapt to the disasters that form out in front of them, such as the “director” continuously changing the script and adding new characters, and music turning off unexpectedly.

“Anything that can go wrong, does,” Roger Myers, a cast member with the Community Players, said.

The first act of the play is depicted as the “rehearsal,” where the dress rehearsal and the actual performance of the murder mystery are depicted in the following acts. Director Toni Tole said the performance is “silly” and “good fun” for the audience to enjoy.

“It is pretty funny. It shows the things in community theater that actually do happen sometimes,” Tole said.

The set of the murder mystery “Murder Most Foul” is a Victorian Parlor in the home of a lord and lady, where the cast members meet for dinner. The cast becomes suspicious of a diamond necklace that is supposedly haunted. While adapting and reacting to the amateur “director’s” mishaps and mistakes, Play On! is sure to leave the audience laughing.

In one example, Tole explained that the author of “Murder Most Foul” arrives only days before the “play’s” opening night with multiple changes to the script.

“One actor goes ‘murder, I never thought of it as a murder?’ and ‘show me where it says that,’ a couple of other actors flip over their script and it says in big letters ‘Murder Most Foul’ so that made me laugh, that’s for sure,” Tole said.

The comedic element is “tamed,” Tole said, and is appropriate for the entire family. She said some children might have difficulty following the humor though, since those in attendance are required to pay close attention to the making of the play in a play.

The 10-member cast ranges in age from 17 to nearly 50. They are: Andrea Curtis Rothney as Phyllis Montague, Paul Lewis Snyder as Augie Manville, Walter Kunz, Jr. as Louie Peary, Margy Eickhoff as Polly Benish, Tory Gage as Maria “Smitty” Smith, Roger Myers as Gerry Dunbar, Gary Nofsinger as Henry Benish, MaddyJo Eickhoff as Violet Imbry, Jerry Hendrivk as Billy Carewe, and Andrew Wittenberg as Saul Watson.

Tickets are available online at trcommunityplayers.com until three hours before show time. They may also be purchased the day of the show, but it is recommended that those planning to attend purchase their tickets in advance.

The performance of Play On! will be at the Three Rivers Community Players, located at 15526 Millard St., Three Rivers, on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

