CENTREVILLE — The Board of Directors for Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH) were given a presentation on the organization’s annual report during their regular meeting Tuesday.

CMH Chief Operating Officer Jessica Singer gave the presentation of the report, which focused on what CMH does, the programs they offer, and statistics on how many clients the organization served during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The first pages of the report focused on the mission and vision of CMH, and then showed the revenues and expenditures for the organization. Revenues were $17,382,823 for the 2018-19 fiscal year, with 91 percent of the funding coming from Medicaid. Expenditures were the same number, with 41 percent of expenditures going to direct operational expenses, 37 percent for residential services, and 16 percent to community service programs.

The report then goes into CMH’s Adults with Mental Illness program (Adult MI), which according to the report, helps “provide an array of quality mental health services to adults with mental illness, especially serious mental illness and serious and persistent mental illness, for the purpose of empowering and assisting them to achieve the lifestyle they desire.”