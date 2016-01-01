Community input sought for Centreville supt. search

CENTREVILLE — A forum will be held to gather community input about Centreville Public Schools’ ongoing superintendent search, Superintendent Rob Kuhlman reported at the Centreville Board of Education meeting Monday.

Kuhlman said Rod Green, who is assisting Centreville with its search, as well as members of the Board, will attend the forum on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Kuhlman will retire at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. His last day will be June 30.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.