The community gathers for a locally sourced meal

CENTREVILLE — On Friday, August 25, the St. Joseph County community enjoyed a meal together at the Local Food Dinner hosted by the St. Joseph County Conservation District.

Carol Higgins, chair of the Conservation District board of directors, said for the past five years the Conservation District has held a public event at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in August, in order to promote local farmers in the community.

“I want to see us get back to a stronger local food economy and I believe this dinner is one way to do that. We should support our local growers because they have an impact on our economy and if we can keep them going, we will have a more secure food source,” Higgins said. “It is a celebration and promotion of our local growers. I hope this event encourages people to think local because dollars that circulate in our economy, stay in our economy when we shop local.”

At the dinner, attendees were served a wide range of local produce ranging from stuffed peppers to quiche, all prepared by local chefs Diana Miller and Brenda McWatters, and from the Amigo Centre in Sturgis. This year, the produce, which was mostly donated, was sourced “within a 35-mile radius” of Centreville.

Higgins said she hopes participants found the event to be both a social and a learning experience.

“This event is a really good social opportunity because it brings people together from all different facets of the county,” she said. “I also want it to be a celebration of what we have available for us in the category of food. We are really blessed with the variety of food that we have growing here and I hope that people will take advantage of the food that is grown here, in ways that they maybe haven’t thought of to do in the past.”

The proceeds of the event go towards the St. Joseph County Conservation District, an organization dedicated to promote the protection of the county’s soil and water.

“We have a small budget for an organization that tries to do what we are trying to do,” Higgins said. “[This fundraiser] helps us keep the doors open after summer because land owners do come to us during the year to ask us about land management and what we can do to help.”

According to Higgins, the funds will also support the many programs at the Conservation District, including classroom education, irrigation scheduling, pollinator gardens, river cleanup, and more.

