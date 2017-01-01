Community garden raised at Keystone Place

CENTREVILLE — For the past few years, Center Park United Methodist Church of Three Rivers, has been working with Keystone Place to help support their mission of providing shelter to those who need a helping hand.

The two organizations have been working on projects to help improve the residents’ time at the shelter.

In 2016, a large play set was installed for children staying at Keystone. In 2017, a community garden has been raised. CPUMC organized, built and planted the garden. The residents at Keystone are watering and weeding the beds.

Pastor Derl Keefer said CPUMC started a community garden at Keystone Place because the shelter is a “real asset” to the community.

“Sharing God’s love with a helping hand is what the church is all about. Planting a garden at Keystone Place has been a real asset helping our people to be a compassionate church,” Keefer said.