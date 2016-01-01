Community comes together for a cause

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, Spencer’s Riverfront Grill kicked off its first Bike Night of the summer with live music, drinks specials, and a special cause.

The party on the patio was held in honor of Rebecca Lafferty who was diagnosed with stage 2B invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer with lymph node involvement.

Cassidee Fuller, general manager of Spencer’s, said she planned the event with Ashley Corvett, entertainment director of Spencer’s, and Kelly Wilcox, owner of Spencer’s, in less than four days.

“We decided to do a last minute benefit for [Lafferty], so [Wilcox] and I can surprise her with the donations from our event,” Fuller said.

Money was raised for Lafferty through a raffle and donations. Fuller said proceeds from the event will assist Lafferty with her medical and travel costs.

“She has to do all of her treatments in [Zion, Ill.], so we wanted to help with that,” Fuller said.

The total number of proceeds from Thursday’s Bike Night will be revealed to Lafferty at the Cancer Benefit Ride and Hog Roast on Saturday afternoon.

“The community has really come together for [Lafferty],” Fuller said. “We are just trying to do whatever we can to support our community and be a tightly knit community.”

