Mike and Janell Howard, who live at 335 White Pigeon Street in Constantine, received Meek’s Mill Garden Club’s (MMGC) community beautification award for June. Janell Howard said they began enhancing their yard last summer, and have added birdhouses, numerous knick-knacks, Hens and Chicks succulents in a “fairy garden,” a climbing rose bush, and many other items. “My husband looks for bird houses, and we add them,” she said. “It’s fun. The yard started out as a hobby; we’re learning as we go.” MMGC gives a beautification award sign to a home or business that they feel improves the community, and the sign remains in the winner’s yard for a month.