Community Action hosts 32nd annual Walk for Warmth

THREE RIVERS — Community Action’s 32nd annual Walk for Warmth event Saturday at the Three Rivers Community Center raised approximately $7,000 in St. Joseph County.

Community Action Director of Development Courtney Iobe said the “roughly $7,000” raised over the weekend was a combination of the $5,293 in cash or check donations collected prior to the event, and fundraising efforts made by Glen Oaks Community College Vice Chairperson Nancy Percival.

The money raised will go toward helping “low-income, elderly and disabled residents to keep their utilities on when they fall on hard times.” More donations are expected in the coming weeks, and a portion of the funds collected will be matched “dollar-for-dollar,” according to Iobe.

Former St. Joseph County Commissioner Rick Shaffer was in attendance, and said Saturday marked his 30th year of participation in the Walk for Warmth.

“In a humble sort of way, I’m really proud to say that this is my 30th year today, and our 32nd anniversary this morning, but my 30th year and I also partnered with my 30-year partner Nancy Percival,” Shaffer said.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.