Commissioners talk public comment, cell phones, revolving funds

CENTREVILLE — The matter of citizen comment at St. Joseph County commission meetings was discussed at the county commission executive committee meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Commissioner Kathy Pangle said she had received several phone calls from people concerned about the public comment time moving to the end of the agenda after commissioners had already voted on items.

When they made the change from three minutes at the beginning plus three minutes at the end to four minutes at the end, “we said we didn’t want it at the beginning because of people coming in late,” Pangle said, noting that with the meetings now at 6 p.m. on a trial basis (rather than 5 p.m.) this should be less of an issue.

She also said she had been getting complaints that attendees could not hear the speaker system in the room.

“People should be able to hear us,” she said.

Commission chair Allen Balog said they should have county administrator Pat Yoder do some inquiring on ways to remedy the situation.

Pangle also asked about cell phones not being allowed in the courthouse. She said cell phones had been a problem when she worked in courthouse security because people in court were texting witnesses about what was happening. However, she was concerned that people would not be able to bring their phones into such events as commission meetings.



