Commissioners discuss county administrator position

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Commissioner Allen Balog suggested to the Board of Commissioners during its executive meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that assistant county administrator and human resources director Teresa Doehring should fill the county administrator position, upon J. Patrick Yoder’s retirement.

“I feel confident with her education and experience as current assistant administrator that she will fulfill this position,” Balog said. “I’ve also received word from various departments supporting Teresa with her professional knowledge, working relationships are already in place.”

Balog said he thinks it is wise to hire someone already working within the county, rather than opening the position up to the public.



