Commissioners appoint four members to CMHSAS Board

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday appointed four members to the Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Board of St. Joseph County.

Three of the appointees will be new members including John Dobberteen, Donald Eaton and Janet Bermingham, and current CMHSAS Board Member Tim Carmichael was reappointed. CMHSAS Chairperson Larry Walton spoke to the Board during the citizen comments portion of the meeting, citing a letter he wrote to the commissioners regarding the composition of the Board.

Walton wrote that the proposed new appointments would cause the composition of the CMHSAS Board “to be out of compliance with applicable statutory requirements.” He cited Section 212(2) of the Mental Health Code, MCL 330.1212(2) in his letter, which requires that the board have a total of 12 members, as well as Section 222(1), MCL 330.1222(1) which “further provides that ‘[a]t least 1/3 of the membership shall be primary consumers or family members, and of that 1/3, at least 1/2 of those members shall be primary consumers.’”

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.