Commissioner urges critter vigilance

Warmer weather bringing them out
By: 
Elena Meadows Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — “The weather has been incredible, and critters are coming out in force,” Three Rivers city commissioner Janell Hart said during commissioner comment time at their meeting Tuesday, March 7.
She indicated she had been having issues with raccoons and woodchucks, and encouraged residents to be vigilant with garbage cans, trash and food, and not to think of these animals as pets.
