Commission not in favor of bonding for parks

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners, during their executive meeting Wednesday, March 1, heard from county administrator Pat Yoder about possible ways to fund $1.373 million worth of improvements to St. Joseph County parks, and decided that they would like to put on their meeting agenda the option to have them funded by park revenues.

Improvements would include barn renovations, parking lots and a pavilion at Covered Bridge Farm; a playground, waterless restrooms, parking areas and boardwalks at Plumb Lake County Park, and water/sewer on 43 sites at Cade Lake County Park and Campground.

Commissioners had asked Yoder to look into bonding the improvements, but he reported that a 15-year bond at three percent would cost $50,000 to set up and $37,000 in interest.

He suggested they consider not bonding, but self-fund the projects, and said that if they did it without any interest, the parks department could pay back the fund $95,000 annually.

Parks & Recreation director Jaymes MacDonald, at the last executive committee meeting, said the grand total projected annual revenues, after the work was done, were $173,000.

Commissioners favored the idea.

“The parks can afford it,” commissioner Dan Czajkowski said.

Commissioner John Dobberteen said that the parks brought quality of life for everyone and were something everyone could enjoy.

Yoder pointed out if the commission made a decision soon, MacDonald could move forward with contracts.

“I think we need to go,” Dobberteen said. “It’s not going to get any cheaper.”

Yoder said that in the interest of providing all options he also noted there was a public act which allowed the board of commissioners to levy a millage up to a quarter mill for the purpose; this could be done by resolution.

Commissioners expressed no interest in pursuing this route.

