Commission on Aging to terminate lease agreement with Thurston Woods

STURGIS – The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Board of Directors voted during their meeting on Wednesday to terminate a lease agreement between the COA and Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.

According to COA Executive Director Tim Stoll, the original lease agreement with Thurston Woods was for 10 years, and the termination comes three years into the lease. Stoll also said that Thurston Woods requested the termination.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.