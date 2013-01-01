Colon/Farrand intersection options discussed at Road Commission public hearing

COLON – At a packed Colon Fire Department Thursday, residents of Colon learned about the potential options for improving the intersection of Colon Road and Farrand Road at a public hearing held by the St. Joseph County Road Commission.

Currently, the intersection is a four-way stop while it is being utilized as part of a detour around bridge work on M-66.

The presentation, led by Road Commission engineer Garrett Myland, focused on the history of the intersection, the options the Road Commission has laid out for the intersection with pros and cons, and what grant funding the Commission has received for the intersection.

According to the presentation, approximately 3,100 vehicles use the intersection on a daily basis, with 175 of them being commercial vehicles. From 2013 to 2017, the intersection saw a total of 17 crashes, which ranks first in the county on roads serviced by the Road Commission, and 30th if MDOT roads are taken into consideration.

Of those 17 crashes, according to the presentation, 10 of them were for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Myland said that the intersection is so dangerous because of the angle of the intersection, which is currently 52 degrees.

“The majority of people, when they pull up to that intersection, don’t line themselves up with the road, they just pull up straight and they can’t see over their shoulder,” Myland said. “So the angle of the intersection is the main problem with it.”

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.