COLON — The Village of Colon is looking to restore its leadership with the hiring of a new village manager and the reorganization of its council following November’s election.

Tuesday evening the council approved the hiring of Patricia Rayl on a one-year contract as village manager by a 6-1 vote. New council president Carl Thornton, who was sworn in on Tuesday along with trustee Eddie Leboeuf, voted against hiring Rayl and said “I just don’t think we can afford it,” and that it is a “huge mistake.”

The village was operating with an Interim Village Manager, former four-year president Tom Tenney, for nearly nine months following the firing of its past manager, Michael “Mitch” Mitchell, who served for nearly one year. Hiring a village manager was budgeted for in the village’s 2017-18 “bare bones” budget, Tenney said, but the financial audit has not yet been completed.

