Colon hosts Abbott’s 80th Magic Get Together

COLON — Aspiring magicians, professional magicians, and intrigued spectators have flocked to the Magic Capital of the World for Abbott’s 80th Magic Get Together this week.

Greg Bordner, owner of Abbott’s Magic Company, said the Get Together, which lasts from Aug. 2-5, features magic lectures, street performances, a talent contest, face painting, and much more.

“It is like an avalanche of magic,” he said. “We have big [magic shows] every night and every show is different. All the shows are great and they are all big name magicians. We have magicians who have been on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller.”

So far, Bordner said he is pleased with the Get Together’s turnout.

“The theatre holds over 1,000 people and the first night we had a special deal, so the first night was the most full Wednesday night that we have ever had,” he said. “We had well over 1,000 people at the show.”

Bordner said he recruited “higher level” magicians in honor of the Get Together’s 80th year.

“For the 80th Get Together, the acts are a little more high level because I spent more money on the shows. So even though the ticket prices are the same we have had some much higher level shows like David and Dania, who do the world’s greatest costume change and Mike Caveny who performed for us 40 years ago when he was just 20 years old. [Caveny] got his great big start by being on the Get Together,” he said.

According to Bordner the Get Together brings in magicians and viewers from all over the world to the Magic Capital of the World.

