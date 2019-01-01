COA reviews budget, prepares for construction

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging advisory board made necessary preparations ahead of construction on the Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence by reviewing its Fiscal Year 2019 Preliminary Budget on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

In September, the St. Joseph County board of commissioners authorized the issuance of general-obligations bonds to finance the project, which will eventually total $3.6 million. Executive Director Tim Stoll estimates an annual bond payment of roughly $208,000 a year, with the rates subject to change after 15 years.

A tentative start date for construction on the project is scheduled for Nov. 4, with the center to become operational in July 2019.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.